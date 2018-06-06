Todd Richter Joins Guggenheim Securities to Expand Healthcare Investment Banking Group

NEW YORK, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Todd Richter will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the firm's Healthcare investment banking group, focusing on advising companies in the healthcare services and animal health sectors.



Mr. Richter has over three decades of experience covering healthcare companies. He will join from Barclays, where he served as Vice Chairman of Global Healthcare Investment Banking. During his tenure at Barclays he covered companies in the managed care, payor services, distribution, and animal health sectors. Prior to Barclays, Mr. Richter was a Managing Director in Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Global Healthcare Corporate and Investment Banking Group. Before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, he was Head of Global Healthcare Services Equity Research at Morgan Stanley.

"We are excited that Todd will be joining Guggenheim," said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. "He is an important addition to our growing healthcare team. Todd's strong relationships with healthcare services companies and investors will be a significant asset as we continue to build our leading healthcare services franchise."

Mr. Richter received his M.B.A. in Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and his B.B.A. in Finance from William & Mary. He will be based in Guggenheim's New York Office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $305 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in more than 25 offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 03.31.2018 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $66bn. In April 2018, Guggenheim Investments closed the sale of the firm's Exchange Traded Fund ("ETF") business representing $38.6bn in assets under management, which will be reflected in the June 30, 2018 assets under management.

