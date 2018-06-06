Garland Technology to Reveal at Cisco Live US New TAP-IT Channel Partner Portal and Program

NEW YORK, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of network and test access solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Chris Bihary, will be featuring the new Optical Mode 5 Fiber Test Access Point solution, the first vendor in the industry to support 400G networks, and reveal the new TAP-IT Channel Partner portal at the upcoming Cisco Live US event taking place from June 10-14, 2018, at the Orlando Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Cisco Live presents a unique opportunity to acquire cutting-edge knowledge and skills on the technologies companies use, and those that companies will rely on in the future.



DETAILS: Garland Technology, Booth #2024, Orlando Convention Center, Orlando DEMOS: OM5 with 100G SWDM Generating 10Gb traffic, Garland Technology will convert a 10G link to 100G, send it over OM5 to Garland Technology's new OM5 test access points, then back through to convert it to 1G, and back to the server running Wireshark TAP-IT Channel Partner Program and Portal Designed to advance the foundational business drivers that accelerate sales processes, productivity, and potential revenue for almost 100 reseller and technology partners ATTENDANCE: Chris Bihary, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder

Chris Lauzze and David Brunner, Territory Sales Managers

Greg Zemlin, Product Manager

Jonathan Devoy, Systems Engineer

Sharjeel Alvi, Regional Director, EMEA

ABOUT GARLAND TECHNOLOGY:

Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2010, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs), enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For more information or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass TAP, visit www.GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech.

