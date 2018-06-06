American International Holdings Corp. Announces Change in Business Focus, Directors and Officers

HOUSTON, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (AMIH), today announced that its business focus is changing to generating leads for clients in a pay for performance model. The company plans to operate in the Education, Insurance, Mortgage, and Home Services sectors.



The company also announced a change in its directors and officers to – Directors, Robert Holden, Everett Bassie and Charles R. Zeller and Officers – Robert Holden as the President and Chief Executive Officer and Everett Bassie, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer.

As part of the appointments described above and certain other transactions, a significant number of shares of common stock of the company were issued, resulting in a change of control of the company.

Information regarding Mr. Holden and Mr. Bassie, the change of control and certain other recent company events can be found in the Form 8-K filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact

Charles Zeller

832-867-6380



