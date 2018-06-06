OneSpin, 14 Co-Hosts to Present "Verified" at DAC 2018

MUNICH and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpin® Solutions, provider of innovative formal verification solutions for highly reliable, digital integrated circuits (ICs), will host the second annual "Verified," a celebration of the verification ecosystem Monday, June 25, during the Design Automation Conference (DAC).



Verified will be held at the Golden Gate Tap Room, second floor, 449 Powell Street in San Francisco from 8 p.m. until midnight, and will feature live music and dancing, vintage arcade and table games, snacks and drinks.

The invitation-only event brings together the verification community for networking and fun with co-hosts Agnisys, AMIQ EDA, Austemper Design Systems, Avery Design Systems, Blue Pearl Software , Breker Verification Systems, Concept Engineering, Dassault Systemes, EDACafe, Electronic System Design Alliance, Metrics, MunEDA, Semifore and Verific Design Automation .

"We couldn't ask for a better location for Verified than the Golden Gate Tap Room," says McKenzie Ross, OneSpin's marketing communications manager, and organizer of Verified. "Located just off San Francisco's legendary Union Square, it is one of the city's most popular gathering places. Opportunities for fun abound in this laid-back, retro venue featuring a staggering list of 100+ beers, an abundant wine selection and tasty pub fare."

Although Verified is invitation-only, a limited number of tickets are available from OneSpin or its co-hosts: https://www.onespin.com/verified/ .



OneSpin also will sponsor this year's Heart of Technology (HOT) 55 Party now combined with the DAC opening reception Sunday from 6 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Moscone Center West's third-floor mezzanine. Ross is an organizer of this event as well.



OneSpin will demonstrate its comprehensive formal verification solutions at DAC Booth #2611 Monday-Wednesday, June 25-27, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.



About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions has emerged as a leader in formal verification through a range of advanced electronic design automation (EDA) solutions for digital integrated circuits. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin is passionate about enabling users to address design challenges in areas where reliability really counts: safety-critical verification, SystemC/C++ high-level synthesis (HLS) code analysis and FPGA equivalence checking. OneSpin's advanced formal verification platform and dedication to getting it right the first time have fueled dramatic growth over the past five years as the company forges partnerships with leading electronics suppliers to pursue design perfection. OneSpin: Making Electronics Reliable.

