Giggles N' Hugs Announces Shareholder Update and Q & A Conference Call on June 12 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. (OTCQB:GIGL), owner and operator of family-friendly restaurants that bring together high-end, organic food with active, cutting-edge play and entertainment for children, today announced that it will host a live conference call and question and answer session at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Giggles N' Hugs co-CEOs, Joey Parsi and Philip Gay, will participate in the investor conference call to discuss recent developments, outline plans moving forward, and dispel misinformation that has been disseminated by a few individuals on social media and message boards. The call will include a Q&A period open to current and prospective investors.









CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time Domestic: 1-515-604-9319 Access Code: 747760

















About Giggles N' Hugs

Giggles N' Hugs is the first family restaurant that brings together high-end, organic food with active, cutting-edge play and entertainment for children. Every Giggles N' Hugs location offers an upscale, family-friendly atmosphere with a dedicated play area that children 10 and younger absolutely love. We feature high-quality menus made from fresh and local foods, nightly entertainment such as magic shows, concerts, puppet shows and face painting, and hugely popular party packages for families that want to do something special.

Forward Looking Statements:

INVESTORS RELATIONS CONTACT: Bruce Haase RedChip Companies, Inc. 800.733.2447, ext. 131 bruce@redchip.com