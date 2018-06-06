Cortex Sets Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call for Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET

CALGARY, Alberta, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortex Business Solutions Inc. ("Cortex") (TSXV:CBX), a network-as-a-service e-invoicing solutions provider, will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. MT), to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. The financial results will be issued prior to the call and will be available on SEDAR.



Cortex's management will host a conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

The details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Mountain time) Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-273-9672 Local dial-in number: 1-416-340-2216

Please call the conference telephone number ten minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Cortex at 403-219-2838.

A replay of the conference call will be available after the call through June 20, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-800-408-3053 Local replay number: 1-905-694-9451 Replay ID: 1177420#

About Cortex

Cortex's strategy is to revolutionize B2B document exchange by replacing traditional paper-based manual systems with automated e-invoicing. This positions companies with the scalability and flexibility needed to meet the demands of today's business. Cortex offers a B2B network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations using flexible connection methods to leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.

Cortex is currently delivering e-invoicing services to over 10,000 Trading Partners in Oil & Gas, Mining, and Sports & Entertainment industries, with a focused expansion into additional verticals.

For more information, please visit www.cortex.net

Investor Relations Contacts: