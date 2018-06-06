Wildix to Unveil SuperVision at 2018 CeBIT in Hannover

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildix, a multinational telecommunications provider specializing in VoIP, WebRTC Browser-Based Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) solutions, today announced that it will debut its new SuperVision phone at CeBIT 2018, taking place from June 11-15, 2018 in Hannover, Germany. 2018 marks the company's fifth consecutive year at CeBIT, one of Europe's most important industry events.

Wildix's new SuperVision telephone is the most advanced device in its category. A terminal designed specifically for senior managers, SuperVision runs on an Android-based operating system and comes equipped with an 8-inch screen and removable web cam to ensure total security. A wide angle 120° camera for videoconferencing is optional.

Most important to note, is that the SuperVision phone allows supervisors to monitor their company's telephone activity; it provides access to the control panel (call center wall board) from which users can monitor missed calls, response times and other metrics within a service level agreement (SLA).

"SuperVision will prove itself to be an essential tool for measuring internal performance and efficiency," said Wildix German Country Manager, Frederic Oster. "We look forward to unveiling this innovation at CeBIT, and to showcasing the breadth of our browser-based UC&C Cloud solutions.

"CeBIT is an incredibly valuable forum for Wildix," added Oster, "considering our focus on the channel. As one of the world's most influential gatherings, CeBIT is a 'barometer' for this sector, which Wildix, a pioneer in the UC&C field, most certainly cannot not miss."

The company will announce when the SuperVision phone will be available in markets globally in the coming weeks.

Please visit Wildix at CeBIT stand E121 in Hall 13 to learn more about the company's offerings and to see the new SuperVision phone first-hand.

About Wildix

Wildix is a multinational company that has designed a browser-based Unified Communications and VoIP products solution. It installs systems in Europe and the United States, taking advantage of the professionalism of an ecosystem of certified partners in the territory. In 2005 they set up their own research and development centre in Ukraine and, in the following years, opened sales offices in Italy, France, Germany, Holland, Estonia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Wildix is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses, between 50 and 1000 users, which need to provide their employees with more organized and efficient communication tools, easy to introduce and manage, and with low maintenance costs.

