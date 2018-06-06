Attis Completes Strategic Investment in Noveda Technologies

MILTON, GA, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) (the "Company" or "Attis"), a diversified innovation and technology holding company, today announced the completion of a strategic investment in Noveda Technologies, Inc., a provider of patented web-based, real-time energy and water management solutions.

The transaction was completed as part of the Company's recent acquisition of an 80% stake in FLUX Carbon LLC ("JVCo"), and includes a license to use Noveda's technologies. Noveda is leading the integration of emerging concepts like blockchain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to streamline resource management, while helping to decrease consumption, optimize performance, and reduce carbon footprints for customers and users world-wide.

Noveda's patented monitoring solution integrates consumption and generation data to provide actionable real time intelligence for owners, operators and users, including for users across networks of production facilities. In addition to its several multinational clients, as well as clients in a diverse array of industries from healthcare to renewable energy, Noveda's advanced solutions are now made available to over 10,000 member schools in the Green Schools Alliance. Noveda is also one of the first companies selected by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority ("NYSERDA") as an approved vendor in the Real Time Energy Management ("RTEM") program, leveraging a 30% incentive for the hardware and installation costs paid by NYSERDA.

"The Noveda platform has compelling synergies in our innovation and healthcare groups where they will help to drive awareness of key performance metrics," said Jeffrey Cosman, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We're especially excited by the work Noveda is doing with emerging uses of blockchain. We're looking forward to working with the Noveda team."

About Noveda Technologies, Inc.

Noveda Technologies, Inc., is a leader in web-based, real-time energy and water management solutions. Noveda's hardware, software and energy management services help decrease consumption, optimize performance, and reduce carbon footprints for customers and users world-wide, across the commercial, retail, industrial, government, education, and utility sectors. For more information, visit www.noveda.com .

About Attis Industries Inc.

Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS ) is a diversified innovation and technology holding company defined by its commitment to servicing its clients with unwavering respect, fairness and care. We are focused on finding and implementing solutions for the resource needs and challenges of our customers with a fundamental objective to seek rewarding solutions through technology and innovation. Our healthcare business centers on creating community-based synergies through collaborations and software solutions. Our innovation business strives to create value from recovered resources. For more information, visit: www.attisind.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "should," "would" or similar words. You should consider these statements carefully because they discuss our plans, targets, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies; the ability of the Company to continue to meet the listing requirements of NASDAQ; the ability of the Company to execute on a business plan that permits the technologies and innovations businesses to provide sufficient growth, revenue, liquidity and cash flows for sustaining the Company's go-forward business, and the risks identified and discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Attis Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 16, 2018 and the other documents Attis files with the SEC from time to time. There will be events in the future, however, that Attis is not able to predict accurately or control. Attis' actual results may differ materially from the expectations that Attis describes in its forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause Attis' actual results to materially differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Attis to accurately predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by Attis in this press release speaks only as of the date on which Attis makes it. Attis undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





Media and Investors Contact: Hayden IR (917) 658-7878 hart@haydenir.com