CHF Solutions to Exhibit at the 14th Annual American Association of Heart Failure Nurses Meeting

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS), today announces that it will be exhibiting at the 14th Annual American Association of Heart Failure Nurses Meeting from June 28-30, 2018 in Chicago.



The company will be featuring the Aquadex FlexFlow System and highlighting the clinically proven benefits of the therapy. CHF Solutions can be found at Booth #313 on the exhibition floor at the Sheraton Grand Chicago throughout the conference.

"Given the care and support that nurses provide while a patient is on Aquadex Flexflow therapy, the AAHFN meeting provides the opportunity to expand our educational efforts on the clinical and economic value of our therapy. We look forward to further discussing the Aquadex FlexFlow System with this very important group of practitioners." said John Erb, chief executive officer of CHF Solutions.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) is a medical device company focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system for Aquapheresis® therapy. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company's mission is to predict, measure, and control patient fluid balance through science, collaboration, and innovative medical technology. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market since February 2012.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Claudia Napal Drayton

Chief Financial Officer

CHF Solutions, Inc.

952-345-4205

ir@chf-solutions.com

-or-

Bret Shapiro

Managing Partner

CORE IR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

MEDIA

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners, Inc.

917-885-7378

jabraham@jqapartners.com