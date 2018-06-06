Vedantra Pharmaceuticals Names Gregory I. Berk President and Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vedantra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immunotherapy company focused on developing products to treat cancer and infectious disease, today announced the appointment of Gregory I. Berk, MD, as President and Chief Medical Officer. With a 30-year background spanning medicine, academia and industry, Dr. Berk will bring considerable expertise in clinical strategy and development to the role.



Dr. Berk most recently served as an independent consultant to oncology drug development companies, advising on clinical and regulatory strategy. He previously held senior leadership positions for a number of biopharmaceutical companies, including Chief Medical Officer at Verastem, Inc.; President, Chief Medical Officer and Board Member at Sideris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Chief Medical Officer at Intellikine, LLC (acquired by Takeda/Millennium Pharmaceuticals); and Senior VP of Clinical Development at Abraxis Biosciences (acquired by Celgene).

"We're fortunate to welcome Greg as the company's first President and Chief Medical Officer – a role for which he's exceptionally qualified as we near the start of clinical trials for our lead cancer vaccine program," said Julian Adams, PhD, Executive Chairman of Vedantra. "Under his direction, we expect to drive our programs into the clinic and explore additional indications for our platform technologies."

"It is an exciting time to join the Vedantra team, which has uncovered a truly novel approach to combating cancer by enhancing the body's natural immune responses," said Dr. Berk. "I look forward to guiding the company in this all-important clinical stage and increasing the breadth and depth of its promising pipeline."

Dr. Berk obtained his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University and completed his internship, residency and fellowship in internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University and New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he also served as a faculty member from 1989-2004. During this time Dr. Berk served as an investigator on several industry-sponsored and cooperative group oncology clinical trials, including the pivotal trials for Gleevec® and Avastin®.

About Vedantra Pharmaceuticals

Vedantra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing products for cancer and infectious diseases. Vedantra's technologies enlist both antibody and T-cell responses that impair and destroy pathogens before they can replicate and cause serious damage in the body. Prophylactic vaccines have been among the greatest achievements in human healthcare, demonstrating the power of natural immune responses when focused on the right targets. Vedantra builds upon advances in antibody and T-cell therapies, using the body's natural immune responses against defined targets to create effective, durable and safe prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines targeting endemic maladies. www.vedantra.com

