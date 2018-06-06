GenMark Diagnostics to Present at the William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Hany Massarany, will present at the William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL.



Mr. Massarany is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 13 at 10:40 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event at ir.genmarkdx.com.

ABOUT GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark's ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lynn Pieper Lewis or Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

ir@genmarkdx.com