Laurie Heilmann Named President of New CrownBio Global Life Science and Diagnostic Solutions Division

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, today announces the appointment of Laurie Heilmann as President of CrownBio Global Life Science Product and Diagnostic Solutions. Heilmann will lead the newly formed division to achieve its mission of enabling scientists to access, discover and develop revolutionary drugs and diagnostics by providing cutting-edge solutions that transform scientific ideas into reality.



"Laurie is a dynamic and visionary leader with an impressive record of success building and accelerating innovative biotechnology companies on a global scale," said Jean-Pierre Wery, Ph.D., Crown Bioscience Chief Executive Officer. "As President of CrownBio Global Life Science and Diagnostic Solutions Division, Laurie will spearhead strategy development and commercialization of a unique portfolio of products and services that supports clinical and diagnostic markets across several therapeutic concentrations, including oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological diseases."

"This is an exciting opportunity to propel CrownBio Global Life Science and Diagnostic Solutions to a market leader position in life science and diagnostic spaces," said Laurie Heilmann, former Chief Business Officer at Crown Bioscience. "It is a pivotal time in the industry as we move forward with game-changing products and services that support research from concept through commercialization and enable scientists to access, discover and develop innovative drugs and diagnostics across several therapeutic areas."

Laurie possesses a diverse therapeutic background and has over three decades of global experience aligning sales and marketing with R&D to steer company strategy. As President of CrownBio Life Science Products and Diagnostics, Laurie will be responsible for charting new inroads of scientific and technological advancements to meet the needs of clinical and diagnostic markets across several therapy areas.

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

