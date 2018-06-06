PetIQ, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies 2018 Consumer Conference

EAGLE, Idaho, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. ("PetIQ" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced that management will participate in the Jefferies 2018 Consumer Conference in Nantucket, MA.



The presentation will be on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed live over the Internet hosted at the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com. The presentation will be archived online through Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading, rapidly growing pet health and wellness company. Through over 40,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels, PetIQ and VIP Petcare, a wholly-owned subsidiary, have a mission to make pet lives better by educating pet parents on the importance of offering regular, convenient access and affordable choices for pet preventive and wellness veterinary products and services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them. For more information, visit www.PetIQ.com

