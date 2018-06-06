Daré Bioscience, Inc. Expands Leadership Team, Appointing David Friend, Ph.D. to Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), a clinical-stage, women's biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of David Friend, Ph.D., to the newly created role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).



"We are excited to add Dr. Friend to our highly accomplished women's health leadership team," said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience. "I first met Dr. Friend several years ago when he was at CONRAD and am thrilled that he is now bringing to Daré his broad expertise in product development, ranging from pre-IND through Phase III and NDA submissions to the FDA. His deep background and understanding of CMC, intellectual property and product formulation science includes vaginal drug delivery utilizing gels, creams and tablets, intravaginal ring, and controlled release polymers, all of which are directly relevant to our portfolio of women's health product candidates."

Prior to his appointment as CSO, Dr. Friend served as chief scientific officer at Evofem Biosciences. Prior to Evofem Biosciences, Dr. Friend served as director of product development at CONRAD, a leading organization in contraceptive research and drug development. CONRAD/Eastern Virginia Medical School is the principal investigator site in Daré's ongoing postcoital test clinical trial of Ovaprene®. Before CONRAD, Dr. Friend was vice president of research at Vyteris, a company that develops novel transdermal delivery systems. His previous professional experience includes positions at a number of pharmaceutical companies, including Delsys Pharmaceutical, a division of Elan Corporation, Vascular Therapeutics, CIBUS Pharmaceuticals and SRI International.

"I am pleased to join the leadership team of Daré Bioscience and to help advance novel products and programs that address areas of unmet need in women's health," said Dr. Friend. "I believe that Daré is uniquely positioned to deliver real innovation in the areas of sexual, reproductive and vaginal health."

Dr. Friend holds several patents for novel pharmaceutical product dosage forms, sits on three scientific advisory boards in the areas of microbicide development and the prevention of HIV transmission, has published more than 60 research articles and serves on editorial boards for a number of scientific journals. He received his Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of California, Davis, and his Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley.

For more information on Daré including its portfolio of women's health product candidates, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women's reproductive and sexual health. The company's mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of novel, differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Daré's product portfolio includes two potential first-in-class candidates currently in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a non-hormonal, monthly contraceptive vaginal ring and Topical Sildenafil (SST-6007), a potential treatment for female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the same active ingredient as Viagra®. To learn more about Daré's full portfolio of women's health products, and mission to deliver novel therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Contacts:

Investors on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Ami Bavishi

Burns McClellan

abavishi@burnsmc.com

212-213-0006

OR

Media on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Amanda Guisbond

Canale Communications

amanda@canalecomm.com

781-405-8775

Source: Daré Bioscience