Lincoln Military Housing Partners with Dogs on Deployment

Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) announced the opening of a new dog park to the residents of the Lincoln Military Housing Wadsworth Shores community. The new park was made possible through a partnership with Dogs on Deployment (DoD), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a central network for service members to find volunteers willing to board their pets while they are deployed or are engaging in other service commitments.





"After receiving many requests for a dog park within the community we are very excited to have it become a reality for our residents at Wadsworth Shores," said Jim Cox, CMDCM, USN (Ret), Director of Military Affairs for Lincoln Military Housing. "The dog park is something Lincoln and Dogs on Deployment have been working on for a while, and we have received nothing but positive feedback from our residents."

Dogs on Deployment through its partnership with Lincoln Military Housing worked hard to provide a dog park for military families. The park hosted its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 5th and was attended by dozens of members of the Wadsworth Shore Community, representatives from DoD, LMH and more than 30 happy dogs.

About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade years ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free, to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service - Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard.

