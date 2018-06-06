Vida Strategic Partners President and CEO to Participate on Investor Relations Best Practices Panel at NIRI 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Strategic Partners, an advisory firm supporting the financial, operational and communications goals of life science and healthcare companies, today announced that Stephanie Diaz, president and chief executive officer, will participate on a panel discussing best practices for investor relations at the upcoming National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) Annual Conference. The 2018 NIRI Annual Conference is being held June 10-13, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.



Ms. Diaz will serve as one of three industry representatives participating in the panel discussion titled, "Defining Best in Class IR." The panelists will discuss characteristics that define award-winning investor relations programs and reveal the professional qualities of the most respected investor relations professionals. The panel discussion will take place from 4:20 – 5:20 p.m. Pacific on Monday, June 11 in the Lafleur 1&2 Room at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Ms. Diaz began working in the life science industry in 1987 and founded Vida in September 2002. Prior to founding Vida, she served as senior vice president and director, West Coast operations for Burns McClellan, a national healthcare communications agency. Before joining Burns McClellan, Ms. Diaz held senior financial positions with several life science companies, serving as vice president and chief financial officer of Shaman Pharmaceuticals, Inc., director of finance of Hyseq, Inc. (renamed Nuvelo, Inc.), and director of finance of Martek Biosciences Corporation. She completed an MBA in finance at Georgetown University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations from Stanford University.

