Calithera to Present at the Jefferies and JMP Securities Healthcare Conferences in June

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel cancer therapeutics, announced today Susan M. Molineaux, Ph.D, founder, CEO and President and Keith Orford, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical Development will participate in the following two investment conferences in June:



The Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York City. Calithera will present at the conference today, June 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of this presentation will be accessible via the media and investors page of www.calithera.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the conference.

The JMP Securities 2018 Life Sciences Conference at the St.Regis in New York City. Calithera will participate in a panel discussion on June 20, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

About Calithera

Calithera is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fighting cancer by discovering, developing, and commercializing novel small molecule drugs that target tumor and immune cell metabolism. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com.

Forward Looking Statements

