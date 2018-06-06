Check Point Software to Discuss Fifth-Generation Cyber Security at Gartner's Security & Risk Management Summit 2018

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that Avi Rembaum, vice president of security solutions, will deliver a presentation titled, "Stepping Up to Gen V of Cyber Security" at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit on Wednesday, June 6 at 3:15 p.m. EST.



Rembaum's session will explain why businesses should embrace a new approach to securing their infrastructures against the large-scale and multi-vector attacks that characterize the current threat landscape. Attendees will learn about the ways in which cyber risks have evolved over the past two decades and how a fifth-generation of security architecture is needed to protect the networks, cloud initiatives, endpoint computers, and mobile platforms that empower the modern organization.

"Businesses today face threat actors who launch fifth-generation attacks, and yet many IT organizations only operate with security tools that employ second- or third-generation protection technologies," said Rembaum. "Security professionals must focus on closing this gap because it creates the opportunity for breach. Organizations need to quickly innovate and implement the most advanced threat prevention solutions to stay one step ahead."

Conference attendees are also invited to visit the Check Point booth, #550. The company will share information about Check Point Infinity, the only fully consolidated cyber security architecture that provides unprecedented protection against Gen V mega cyber-attacks, as well as future cyber threats across all networks. Infinity also includes the Infinity Total Protection (ITP) security consumption model, which provides the full set of threat prevention technologies that enterprises need in a simple and all-inclusive annual subscription.

The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit takes place in National Harbor, Md. on June 4-7, 2018. To learn more or register, please visit https://www.gartner.com/events/.

About the Security & Risk Management Summit

The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit offers the latest research and recommendations to help organizations transform their security strategy and build resilience across the enterprise. This year's event delivers leading-edge thinking on key topics such as agile architectures, business continuity management (BCM), cloud security, privacy and securing IoT.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises' cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

Follow Check Point via:

Check Point Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

On-site Contact: Gary Chesnutis, Analyst Relations Manager, Check Point Office: 650-628-2103 Mobile: 360-936-5020 gchesnut@checkpoint.com Media Contact: Leonora Fleming, PR Manager, Check Point Office: 650-628-2082 Mobile: 781-974-3549 lfleming@checkpoint.com