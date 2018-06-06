Nicox Announces Research Collaboration on Novel Ophthalmic Therapeutics with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
|Press Release
|Nicox Announces Research Collaboration on Novel Ophthalmic Therapeutics with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
| ................................................
June 6, 2018 - release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced its entry into a research collaboration with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Ironwood'), a commercial biotechnology company, focused on combining Ironwood's expertise in soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) and Nicox's proprietary nitric oxide (NO)-donating research platform to generate novel compounds in order to identify potential new therapeutics for the treatment of certain ophthalmic conditions.
Under the terms of the research collaboration agreement, each company will be responsible for their own costs associated with activities carried out as part of the collaboration. Depending on the outcome of the research collaboration, Nicox and Ironwood may then enter into discussions regarding Nicox's further development of any identified product candidate.
Michael Bergamini, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox, commented, "There is evidence to suggest that bringing together Ironwood and Nicox's respective expertise in sGC and NO-donating compounds can create new treatment options for ophthalmic conditions. We look forward to working with Ironwood on this exciting collaboration, with the goal of identifying potential new Nicox development pipeline candidates."
| About Nicox
Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmic company, with two out-licensed commercial-stage products, developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging its proprietary expertise in nitric oxide donation and other technologies, the Company is developing an extensive portfolio of novel drug candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Nicox currently has two products with approved New Drug Applications, VYZULTATM (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution) 0.024%, licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATETM (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) 0.24%, licensed in the U.S. to Eyevance. In addition, our promising drug-candidate pipeline includes clinical stage assets based both on our proprietary NO-donating research platform and on the repurposing of existing molecules as well as a next-generation of stand-alone nitric-oxide donors and exploratory novel NO-donating compounds with the potential to offer novel approaches to treat a range of ophthalmic conditions. Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
