Sensorion Announces Oral Presentation at the 15th International Conference on Cochlear Implants and Other Implantable Auditory Technologies (Ci2018)

The company will present preclinical data on the otoprotective capacity of SENS-401 which may benefit cochlear implant patients

MONTPELLIER, France, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN), a biotech company specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases, will present at the International Conference on Cochlear Implants and Other Implantable Auditory Technologies (Ci2018), at the Flanders Meeting & Convention Center Antwerp, Belgium from June 27th to 30th, 2018.



Sensorion will present preclinical data on SENS-401's potential to prevent sensory hair cell damage. This could improve the hearing loss outcomes for patients undergoing cochlear implant surgery.

The details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Session: Next-Generation Electrodes: Pharmacological Structure Preservation Abstract Title: Potential for Pharmacological Protection Against Loss of Residual Hearing After Cochlear Implant Surgery Using the Clinical-Stage Oral Otoprotectant SENS-401 Date & Time: Thursday, June 28th from 2:40 PM – 3:30 PM CEST Location: Gorilla 3 Room

About Ci2018

The International Conferences on Cochlear Implants and other Implantable Auditory Technologies are the most comprehensive, innovative and inclusive events of their kind with more than 2000 otologists, audiologists and speech pathologists, scientists, educators and industrial partners. This 15th edition of the conference aims to realize a next step forwards in the field, based on evidence based experience and fueled by cutting-edge technologies and the latest scientific developments.

About SENS-401

SENS-401, R-azasetron besylate, is a drug candidate that aims to protect and preserve inner ear tissue when lesions are present that can cause progressive or sequelae hearing impediments. A small molecule that can be taken orally or via an injection, SENS-401 has received Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss, and Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric population.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a biotech company pioneering novel treatments of inner ear diseases such as severe vertigo, tinnitus or hearing loss. Two products are currently in the clinical development stage: SENS-111, in phase 2 in acute unilateral vestibulopathy (vestibular neuritis), and SENS-401, which has completed a phase 1 trial. The company was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to-administer, notably orally active, drugs for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus.

Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert Initiative.

Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris exchange since April 2015.

