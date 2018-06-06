MDxHealth launch agreement with Philips for prognostic prostate cancer biomarker

NEWS RELEASE

MDxHealth announces worldwide licencing agreement with Philips for prognostic prostate cancer biomarker

Agreement with Philips facilitates the launch of InformMDx(TM)

HERSTAL, BELGIUM and IRVINE, CA - 07:00 CEST, June 6, 2018 - MDxHealth SA ("MDxHealth, or the "Company"), (Euronext Brussels: MDXH.BR), today announces a worldwide licencing agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips") for the rights to manufacture and market Philips' recently validated prognostic biomarker for prostate cancer, phosphodiesterase-4D7 ("PDE4D7"), as a prognostic test. The test is based on technology which was jointly developed by Philips Research and The University of Glasgow.

The agreement enables MDxHealth to prepare the launch of its InformMDx(TM) test for prostate cancer, a tissue-based test utilising PDE4D7 that can stratify patients according to their risk of disease progression and the development of secondary tumors. The Company anticipates that InformMDx will provide actionable information to help clinicians guide post-biopsy treatment decisions at the time of diagnosis, as well as post-surgical treatment decisions following prostatectomy. In the US alone, over 150,000 patients per year could benefit from the InformMDx test.

PDE4D7 has recently been validated in a 503 patient study published in the journal European Urology Focus which confirmed, based on 10-15 years of follow-up data, the independent prognostic and incremental value of PDE4D7 compared to the established clinical risk metric (https://www.eu-focus.europeanurology.com )

The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Dr. Jan Groen, Chief Executive Officer of MDxHealth, commented: "This is an exciting deal which moves us a step closer towards launching InformMDx, our fourth commercial test which we believe will be valuable in providing physicians with critical information required to make informed therapeutic decisions for men recently diagnosed with Prostate Cancer. In line with our growth strategy, MDxHealth will continue to expand the range and reach of our diagnostic offering as the demand for actionable and cost-effective diagnosis and patient-monitoring grows across healthcare systems globally."

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company, listed at the Brussels, Belgium, stock exchange (Euronext Brussels: MDXH.BR), that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy.

The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

