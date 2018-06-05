Pushing Boundaries for CPUs and GPUs, AMD Shows Next-Generation of Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC Product Leadership at Computex 2018

— 7nm Radeon™ "Vega" professional/datacenter graphics and 12nm 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ processors demonstrated —

— Announced EPYC™ CPU-powered cloud service provider ecosystem expansion, new HPE platform, and detailed first Cisco server powered by AMD —

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today demonstrated its next generation of CPU and GPU product leadership during a livestreamed press conference at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2018. AMD provided a first look at the performance of upcoming 7nm AMD Radeon™ Vega GPU products slated for launch in 2018, 12nm 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ processors with up to 32 cores slated for launch in Q3 2018, and unprecedented customer adoption of Ryzen™ and Radeon™ products in premium OEM devices. AMD also announced four EPYC™ processor milestones: immediate availability of EPYC processors through Tencent Cloud Services, a new HPE single-socket system, details of its first Cisco UCS server platform, and that the next generation 7nm EPYC processor, codenamed "Rome", will begin sampling in 2H 2018.

"At Computex 2018 we demonstrated how the strongest CPU and GPU product portfolio in the industry gets even stronger in the coming months," said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su . "Our upcoming 7nm and 12nm products build on the momentum of our Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC processors, positioning AMD to lead the next generation of high-performance computing in markets from premium devices and gaming to machine learning and the datacenter."

Client Compute Update



AMD delivered the first public demonstration of 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors—the second AMD 12nm product family—featuring up to 32 cores and 64 threads. 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors are scheduled to launch in Q3 2018 with outstanding performance expected in rendering, post production, and encoding workloads.

AMD showcased its broadest portfolio of premium notebook and desktop systems from global OEM partners powered by Ryzen APUs, 2 nd Gen Ryzen desktop processors, and Radeon graphics. Newly introduced systems from partners include:

Acer Predator Helios 500 notebook, Predator Orion 5000 desktop and Nitro 50 gaming desktop ASUS VivoBook X505ZA and X570ZD notebooks Dell's latest Inspiron series including Inspiron 13" 7000 2-in-1, Inspiron 15" 5000 notebooks and Inspiron 7000 gaming desktop HP Envy x360 13" and Envy x360 15" notebooks Huawei MateBook D 14" notebook Lenovo Yoga 530, IdeaPad 530S, 330S and 330 notebooks

Gen Ryzen desktop processors, and Radeon graphics. Newly introduced systems from partners include: AMD also continued to expand and improve upon the AM4 desktop ecosystem for Ryzen desktop processors with the announcement of AMD B450 chipset-based motherboards. Optimized for 2nd generation Ryzen desktop processors, B450 chipsets, designed to offer a superb balance of features, performance, and value, will be available from partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, and MSI.

Graphics and Gaming Update

AMD showcased the first public demonstration of its Radeon Vega GPU based on 7nm process technology built specifically for professional/datacenter applications.

AMD announced that 7nm Radeon "Vega" architecture-based Radeon Instinct has started sampling to initial customers and will launch in both server and workstation form factors for key compute use cases in 2H 2018.

AMD also revealed:

Radeon™ RX Vega 56 "nano" graphics card from PowerColor that enables small form factor enthusiast gaming performance, the latest Radeon FreeSync™ technology adoption with Samsung's 80" QLED TV for tear free and smooth gameplay directly from a Radeon™ RX graphics card equipped PC or with an Microsoft Xbox One™ S or Xbox One™ X console, Freesync support with HDR 1 now available in Ubisoft's recently launched and popular AAA game Far Cry® 5.



Server Update

AMD announced growth in its EPYC processor engagements including:

The company's first ever Cisco UCS server engagement in Cisco's highest density offering ever with 128% more cores, 50% more servers, and 20% more storage per rack 2 .

. The all new HPE ProLiant DL325 Gen10 one socket server for virtualization and software-defined storage applications with up to 27% lower cost per virtual machine than the leading two-socket competitor. 3

Immediate availability of the EPYC based SA1 Tencent Cloud Service

The next generation 7nm EPYC processor, codenamed "Rome" and featuring Zen2 architecture, is now running in AMD labs and will begin sampling to customers in the second half of this year, ahead of launch in 2019.

Partner Quotes

"Acer is excited to partner with AMD on the Predator Helios 500 gaming notebook featuring 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen 7 processors, Radeon RX Vega56 graphics, and a built in 17.3-inch display supporting Radeon FreeSync," said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "It's a gaming beast that offers superior desktop-class gaming performance in a notebook, built for graphic-intensive AAA titles."

"ASUS is dedicated to delivering the most innovative hardware for gamers of all levels," said Marcel Campos, ASUS Global PC & Phone Marketing Senior Director. "We're excited to announce the new ASUS X570ZD, the first laptop in the world to pair AMD's Ryzen mobile processors with NVIDIA GTX 1050 graphics for gaming on the go. If it's productivity you're after, the ASUS X505ZA laptop is powered by a choice of AMD Ryzen mobile processors with Radeon Vega Graphics to give you the performance you need."

"Dell is excited to continue implementing AMD's Ryzen and Radeon solutions across a variety of products, including the latest Inspiron notebooks and Inspiron Gaming Desktops," said Ray Wah, senior vice president and general manager, Dell Consumer and Small Business Product Group. "AMD's Ryzen mobile processors with Radeon Vega Graphics deliver the responsiveness and performance users want and the performance in creative and productivity apps they need."

"HP's focus on design and engineering is delivering uncompromised style, performance and versatility to our customers," said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager, consumer PCs, HP Inc. "And we are delivering unrivaled premium PC experiences on the latest AMD Ryzen mobile processors, including the HP ENVY x360 13 – the first 13-inch convertible with the AMD Ryzen™ Processor with Radeon™ Vega Graphics and the HP ENVY x360 15 for incredible multi-tasking performance."

"AMD EPYC has enabled HPE to pack more performance into an efficient server design, removing the need for a second processor and reducing TCO for our customers. The HPE ProLiant DL325 Gen10 allows customers to achieve dual-processor performance in a versatile single-socket server," said Justin Hotard, vice president and general manager, Volume Global Business Unit, HPE. "By providing up to 32 processor cores, 2 terabytes of memory and more fully utilizing 128 PCIe lanes of I/O, we have set the bar for single processor virtualization performance, and with HPE OneView , customers can optimize their applications and dramatically speed deployment of new virtual machines."

"As a first venture with AMD, Huawei is excited to be working with AMD to integrate the latest Ryzen mobile processors featuring Radeon Vega Graphics into Huawei's MateBook D." said Michael Young, General Manager of Xunwei technology. "The Huawei MateBook D is designed to provide superior performance and sleek design for users at work and play."

"In the past, great computing performance with practical portability wasn't always accessible," said Jeff Meredith, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lenovo's Consumer PCs and Smart Devices. "The Lenovo IdeaPad 530S, 330 and 330S laptops and Yoga 530 convertible 2-in-1 are designed to change that. Built with the latest AMD Ryzen processor with Radeon Vega graphics, these laptops offer consumers more choice – enabling mobile computing to meet nearly any budget."

__________________________________

1 HDR content requires that the system be configured with a fully HDR-ready content chain, including: graphics card, monitor/TV, graphics driver and application. Video content must be graded in HDR and viewed with an HDR-ready player. Windowed mode content requires operating system support. GD-96

2 Per Cisco blog announcement. https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/products/servers-unified-computing/ucs-c4200-series-rack-server-chassis/index.html

3 Based on a comparison of the SPECvirt_sc2013 results of the ThinkSystem SR650 with 2 Intel Xeon Platinum 58164 processors versus the HPE ProLiant DL325 Gen10 with 1 AMD EPYC 7551P. SPEC and the benchmark name SPECvirt_2013 are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC). The stated results are published as of 06-05-18; see spec.org. Lenovo pricing from Lenovo site as of 05-14-18. HPE pricing is internal as of 06-05-18.



