Providence Service Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Convertible Preferred Stock

STAMFORD, Conn., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its 5.5%/8.5% Series A convertible preferred stock. The dividend is payable on July 2, 2018 to holders of record as of 5:00 p.m. ET on June 15, 2018. The dividend will be paid at a rate of 5.5% per annum, which is equal to approximately $1.37123 per share of convertible preferred stock.



About Providence

The Providence Service Corporation is a company which owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies that are primarily engaged in the provision of healthcare services in the United States and workforce development services internationally. For more information, please visit prscholdings.com.

