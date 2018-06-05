SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

STEVENSON, Md., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of purchasers of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) ("ADT" or the "Company") common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with ADT's January 2018 initial public offering (the "Offering" or "IPO"). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until July 20, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in ADT securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Act of 1933 by virtue of the defendants' failure to disclose in connection with the Company's IPO ADT's historical metrics integral to appraising ADT "key value drivers," the risk posed by the already occurring 75% increase in year-over-year losses, complete materially negative 4Q and FY 2017 results and trends, and ADT's dependence on the Trump tax cut to meet even the extreme low end of its 2017 estimate ranges.

According to the complaint, following a March 15, 2018 announcement of disappointing fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 earnings and other financial results, the value of ADT shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in ADT common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 2018 IPO and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

