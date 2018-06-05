Market Overview

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Schedule the Release of Their Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018 and Related Conference Call

June 05, 2018
MONTRÉAL, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) plan to release their financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, ended May 31, 2018, on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, after market closing.

The companies will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss their financial and operating results.

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco's web site at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/. The webcast will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Canada/USA Access Number: 1-877-291-4570
International Access Number: 1-647-788-4919

In order to join this conference, participants are required to provide the operator with the name of the company hosting the call, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc.

Patrice Ouimet
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.
Tel.: 514-764-4700  		 INFORMATION:
René Guimond
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications
Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.
Tel.: 514-764-4700

