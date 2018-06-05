The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2018

NEW YORK, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) who purchased shares between November 16, 2017 and May 10, 2018 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.



In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.'s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 could no longer be relied upon due to misstated warranty accruals; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 10, 2018, Kulicke and Soffa issued a press release disclosing it will not file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a timely manner. The Company stated it had "learned of certain unauthorized transactions by a senior finance employee of the Company" and begun an investigation with the assistance of outside advisors. Kulicke and Soffa has also discovered "that certain warranty accruals in prior periods had been accounted for incorrectly and therefore misstated."

Shareholders have until July 10, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/kulicke-and-soffa-industries-inc-2?wire=3.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com