Luxcore to Present to Investors at The Reg A Conference in New York

NEW YORK, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxcore, an emerging disruptive optical semiconductor technology leader focused on providing ultra high-speed and more secure bandwidth solutions to meet today's mobile, social and device-driven data economy, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Gerald Ramdeen, has been invited to present at The Reg A Conference in New York on June 12. This gathering of investors and finance professionals is the largest forum for networking and discussion of alternative finance techniques such as Regulation A.



Luxcore will be presenting its investment opportunity at the event and following up the presentation with one-on-one meetings with investors.

"Over the past decade, global Internet traffic has grown exponentially, measured now in zettabytes. Yet the underlying backbone data communications technology and infrastructure of the Internet will not efficiently scale to keep up with the coming bandwidth demands of 5G wireless, big data, AI, cryptocurrency trading, driverless cars and the Internet of Things (IoT). Enabled by the latest generation of our LambdaRouterTM technology, we are introducing a new business model to disrupt today's global $525 billion USD Fixed Telecommunications Services Market and what better venue to emerge from stealth mode and return to the institutional capital markets than the DealFlow Reg A Conference." – Gerald Ramdeen, Luxcore Chairman and CEO.

The Reg A Conference is the premiere event of its kind, featuring a dozen panel discussions and in-depth presentations on every aspect of Regulation A securities offerings. For more information about the conference visit https://theregaconference.com/

About Luxcore

In 2001, Luxcore introduced the LambdaRouterTM – the world's first fully-integrated, all-optical switching, routing and transport system built upon proprietary semiconductor technology having origins from the Stanford University Center for Novel Optoelectronic Materials (CNOM), demonstrating the greatest bandwidth capabilities at the lowest cost per bit. Luxcore Networks, Luxcore Optronics, Jedai Networks, (formerly Jedai Broadband Networks) – now Luxcore, Inc. has since leveraged in excess of $100 million USD in venture funding from prominent VC and private equity firms to develop the second generation of our award-winning LambdaRouterTM and the LambdaXchangeTM – introducing multi-terabit bandwidth capabilities at the lowest cost per bit. For more information, visit www.luxcore.com.

About DealFlow Events

When it comes to the business of finance, the tag line "A DealFlow Event" is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. We've produced over 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on a variety of financial topics over the last 16 years. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and unequaled professional networking opportunities.

For more information visit www.dealflowevents.com.

Contact:

Charlie Napolitano

DealFlow Events

Charlie@DealFlow.com

(516) 876-8006 ext. 20



Luxcore Media Contacts:

Nickolas Lefkaditis, VP

Luxcore, Inc.

nlefkaditis@luxcore.com

(212) 618-1724

