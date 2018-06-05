Berlin Cameron Appoints Karen Flanagan Managing Director

NEW YORK, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Cameron, a WPP creative agency, today announced the appointment of Karen Flanagan to Managing Director. Reporting to President Jennifer DaSilva, Flanagan will be an integral part in the growth of the agency. Karen will also be the primary point of contact for senior clients across the agency, driving innovative and creative solutions for current and prospective clients, as well as serving as the executive lead on Berlin Cameron's premier account, Capital One.



"Karen has an impressive history of driving successful business for some of the world's most-loved brands, and we are so excited to welcome her to our team," said DaSilva. "Her leadership will be key as we grow our business on all fronts."

Flanagan joins Berlin Cameron most recently from Studio 71, a ProSieben-owned top 5 global media company for creators, where she served as the Executive Vice President. In addition to her time at Studio 71, Flanagan has held senior roles for global digital creative shops within Publicis Groupe and WPP, having driven digital transformation and award-winning work for clients like Heineken, Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, Adobe, L'Oréal, Revlon, Gillette, Hilton and more.

"I am thrilled to join such a dynamic agency that puts culture first," said Flanagan. "Berlin Cameron works with exceptional clients, and it's been a pleasure to jump into an organization that not only produces exciting creative work, but also champions women in business."

Berlin Cameron has come off of a year of significant growth with the launch of two new divisions. Girl Brands Do It Better was built to empower female entrepreneurs through connections and creativity, and includes clients like Chromat, Gravitas, Underclub, The Other Festival and more. The agency also launched new experiential practice, BCXP, to create one of a kind, interactive and tangible experiences for brands to break through to consumers. Clients include National Geographic, truTV, Hulu, and Capital One.

About Berlin Cameron

New York-based Berlin Cameron is a strategic and creative lead agency that is well known for accelerating the growth of iconic and challenger brands by building their cultural relevance. Owned by WPP, Berlin Cameron has the agility of a small boutique agency with access to the global scale of the much larger WPP. For more, visit http://www.berlincameron.com/ and Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

