Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Vincent J. DiCindio to Join its Commercial Private Banking Team

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the hiring of Vincent J. DiCindio, as Senior Managing Director for the Commercial Private Banking team at Peapack-Gladstone Bank.

Vincent joins Peapack-Gladstone Bank with more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, as well as entrepreneurial and consultancy experience of several years. He is a tenured banker that has held key positions with several major banks including TD Bank, JPMorgan Chase Card Services, and AIG Consumer Finance Group. Vincent also held progressively responsible roles at Citigroup throughout a 17-year period where he ultimately served as senior vice president, finance director for the credit card division.

Working out of the Bank's Princeton private banking location, Vincent is responsible for indirect asset based lending originations, along with delivery of treasury management and wealth solutions to bank clients and prospects. He is responsible for developing strategic relationships with industry experts that have proven track records in the middle market space.

Vincent, a resident of West Windsor, New Jersey has a BBA in Management from The College of William and Mary, and earned his MBA in Finance from Seton Hall University.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.34 billion as of March 31, 2018. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking and wealth management locations in Bedminster, Gladstone, Fairfield, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, and a trust office in Greenville, DE, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service through its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms.





