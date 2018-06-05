Find HamiltonBuhl® at ISTE 2018 Conference & Expo

Fairfield NJ, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISTE 2018 Conference & Expo begins on Saturday, June 23rd and HamiltonBuhl®, leader in the design and manufacturing of technical accessories, presentation equipment, and STEAM products for education will be back on the showroom floor, exhibiting at Booth #1736. The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) is a nonprofit organization working with the global education community to ensure it keeps pace with the rapidly advancing world.





Located at Booth #1736, HamiltonBuhl® is going to have the latest education technology on display. Every attendee can experience these products first hand to see for themselves what value they can offer their students. Get hands-on with latest STEAM tools focused on robotics and coding, take part in Virtual Reality sessions to explore the benefits of VR as a tool for learning, and try out all the latest headphones, headsets and accessories essential for today's classrooms.

"We're excited to be back!" Eva Boker, VP of Marketing at HamiltonBuhl® said while reviewing the plans for the upcoming ISTE 2018 event. "ISTE is always such an exciting conference. Companies from all throughout the education industry and the teachers who actually put the products into action come together to discuss and experience the future of education. All the product demos and the VR sessions we will be hosting should be a fantastic change of pace for any attendee that takes the time to stop by."

HamiltonBuhl® prides itself on listening to customer feedback, constantly developing and improving educational products to keep them relevant and beneficial for today's students. ISTE is a valuable source of knowledge as the HamiltonBuhl® team can speak directly with the teachers themselves to see what they want out of education technology and accessories.

About HamiltonBuhl®: The HamiltonBuhl® brand continues to expand and deliver exciting educational products. Educational tools are available to teachers for students of all ages and focused on achieving the same goal, improving the learning environment while making integration as simple as possible. Along with the wide range of STEAM tools, HamiltonBuhl® is a leading provider of headphones, headsets, classroom accessories and necessities. Products are developed and tested with help from teachers and students to ensure they have the desired impact. HamiltonBuhl® products aren't just for the classroom as more and more businesses, government agencies, and individuals are finding value in HamiltonBuhl® presentation equipment for training and instruction. To learn more about HamiltonBuhl® brands and products please visit, https://www.hamiltonbuhl.com/.

