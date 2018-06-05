Lakeshore Recycling Systems Acquires Prime Portables Inc., Expanding Its Standing as a Midwest Leader in Portable Restroom Rentals

CHICAGO, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest's leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider, today announced it has acquired Prime Portables Inc., Chicagoland's premier full-service portable restroom provider. Financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.



As a result of the acquisition, LRS adds standard and platinum portable restrooms, luxury restroom trailers, wheelchair accessible and ADA compliant portable restrooms, and hand washing stations to its already significant fleet. The acquisition significantly expands Lakeshore's event-related portable restroom capacity and capabilities, growing its total number of units managed to nearly 10,000.

LRS entered the portable restroom market with the January 2017 acquisition of West Chicago-based K. Hoving Companies and has completed a series of acquisitions since then in the portable restroom space. As a result of the Prime Portables acquisition, LRS adds senior executive leadership and expertise to the LRS portfolio of acquired companies and marks a milestone toward its strategic objective of being the largest portable toilet company, not just in Illinois, but throughout the greater Midwest.

Prime Portables founder Brian Grosse will serve as LRS' new Vice President of the Portable Toilet Division, an integral service offering within LRS' other temporary services, including: roll-off dumpsters, street sweepers, on-site storage and mulch distribution. LRS customers throughout Illinois, Wisconsin and the greater Midwest now have greater access to a broader set of proven service options.

"LRS is actively seeking acquisitions that dramatically expand both our geographic footprint as well as our service offerings within the portable restroom industry," said LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. "Prime Portables brings an outstanding market position, product and service mix, and an impeccable reputation for customer service. We also are thrilled to welcome Brian Grosse to the LRS team to lead our fast-growing Portable Toilet Division. Brian's industry expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and customer-first focus are all attributes we hold in high regard."

"LRS has been nothing short of a game-changer for the Chicagoland waste and recycling market, and particularly in portable restroom services has rapidly emerged as a major regional provider," Grosse said. "I look forward to helping advance the LRS portable toilet service line. In joining forces with LRS, we are able to offer customers more waste and recycling options and we couldn't be more excited to join the LRS family."

About Lakeshore Recycling Systems

Serving Chicagoland for nearly 20 years, Lakeshore Recycling Systems is the largest privately-held waste and recycling company in Illinois. LRS provides safe and innovative recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services, portable restroom rentals, mulch distribution, street sweeping, on-site storage options and comprehensive waste removal for more than 300,000 residences and businesses throughout greater Chicago and northern Illinois. LRS owns and operates 10 Midwest facilities, a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks and is run by over 780 committed full-time employees. The recipient of numerous industry and safety awards, LRS is the recipient of the 2017 Illinois Sustainability Award, Chicago Public Schools' coveted Best Partnership Award, and ranked #35 on Waste360 Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America. Controlling over 2.3 million tons-per-year, LRS does not own or operate a landfill and is committed to a circular and scalable business model centered on environmentally sustainability. Learn more at www.LRSrecycles.com.

