State of E-Discovery Report Shows Focus on Efficiency and Technology is Fueling Progress for Industry

Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced the release of the 2018 State of E-Discovery Report . Unlike any other report in the industry, the State of E-Discovery Report pulls from multiple industry-leading sources giving readers a unique, comprehensive assessment of the e-discovery industry.

The key learnings in the report include:

A clear focus on efficiency and technology in e-discovery is fueling ongoing, long-term progress.

Technology continues to advance rapidly, delivering sizable improvements in e-discovery efficiency and effectiveness.

Executives and legal department management are recognizing that bringing e-discovery in-house provides more control, transparency, and efficiency across the e-discovery process.

Evolving technology, the changing legal landscape, and new international regulations pose the biggest challenges to e-discovery practitioners.

The 2018 State of E-Discovery Report includes data and analysis from various organizations operating in a variety of e-discovery practices, including:

BDO

Blickstein Group

Complex Discovery

Drinker Biddle

EDRM

Exterro

Gibson Dunn

Norton Rose Fulbright

RAND Institute for Civil Justice

"Combining research that Exterro has conducted, along with other industry-leading surveys and reports, the State of E-Discovery Report is a comprehensive and dynamic view into the trends and challenges currently facing the e-discovery industry. It is clear from the data in this report that e-discovery practitioners are seeing significant progress in their ability to operate efficiently by approaching e-discovery as a business process and taking advantage of innovations in technology," said Bill Piwonka, CMO at Exterro.

