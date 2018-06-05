Market Overview

State of E-Discovery Report Shows Focus on Efficiency and Technology is Fueling Progress for Industry

Globe Newswire  
June 05, 2018 10:00am   Comments
Portland, Oregon, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced the release of the 2018 State of E-Discovery Report. Unlike any other report in the industry, the State of E-Discovery Report pulls from multiple industry-leading sources giving readers a unique, comprehensive assessment of the e-discovery industry.

The key learnings in the report include:

  • A clear focus on efficiency and technology in e-discovery is fueling ongoing, long-term progress.
  • Technology continues to advance rapidly, delivering sizable improvements in e-discovery efficiency and effectiveness.
  • Executives and legal department management are recognizing that bringing e-discovery in-house provides more control, transparency, and efficiency across the e-discovery process.
  • Evolving technology, the changing legal landscape, and new international regulations pose the biggest challenges to e-discovery practitioners.

The 2018 State of E-Discovery Report includes data and analysis from various organizations operating in a variety of e-discovery practices, including:

  • BDO
  • Blickstein Group
  • Complex Discovery
  • Drinker Biddle
  • EDRM
  • Exterro
  • Gibson Dunn
  • Norton Rose Fulbright
  • RAND Institute for Civil Justice

"Combining research that Exterro has conducted, along with other industry-leading surveys and reports, the State of E-Discovery Report is a comprehensive and dynamic view into the trends and challenges currently facing the e-discovery industry. It is clear from the data in this report that e-discovery practitioners are seeing significant progress in their ability to operate efficiently by approaching e-discovery as a business process and taking advantage of innovations in technology," said Bill Piwonka, CMO at Exterro.

Download the 2018 State of E-Discovery report here.

About Exterro
Exterro®, Inc. is the preferred provider of e-discovery software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations. Built on a simple concept of process optimization, Exterro helps organizations improve and simplify e-discovery activities. With Exterro's Orchestrated E-Discovery Suite, traditionally fractured and fragmented e-discovery efforts are mended by orchestrating and automating tasks in a coordinated workflow across the entire e-discovery process, reducing time, cost and risk associated with e-discovery. For more information, visit exterro.com.

Kristin Kolasinski
Marketing Communications & Events Manager 
Exterro, Inc.
kristin.kolasinski@exterro.com
(503) 501-5141

