KeyW to Present at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

HANOVER, Md., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW), a pure-play national security solutions provider for the Intelligence, Cyber and Counterterrorism Communities' toughest challenges, today announced that Bill Weber, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference—held at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, Mass.—on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).



The company's presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations tab of the company's Investor Relations website.



About KeyW

KeyW is a pure-play national security solutions provider for the Intelligence, Cyber and Counterterrorism Communities' toughest challenges. We support the collection, processing, analysis and dissemination of information across the full spectrum of their missions. We employ and challenge nearly 2,000 of the most talented professionals in the industry with solving such complex problems as preventing cyber threats, transforming data into intelligence and combating global terrorism. For more information, please visit www.KeyWCorp.com or follow KeyW on Twitter @KeyWCorp.



Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release and the company's presentation materials that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to: statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects; statements regarding our strategies, plans, and operations; and other statements containing the words "estimates," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "potential," "opportunities," and similar expressions. Our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2018 and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. KeyW is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

