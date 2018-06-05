USFCR Sets Sights on Hiring Procurement Agents

St.Petersburg, Fla. , June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government contracting firm, is looking to work with purchasing and procurement agents. The objective is to bring in the valuable experience and perspectives from the federal side of bidding into the USFCR team.

The position being offered is open-ended. Some of the responsibilities may include consulting, proposal writing, or simply getting interviewed for content purposes. It all depends if one is looking for full-time work or part-time work. US Federal Contractor Registration is also open to working with experienced grant writers.

The ideal candidate is someone who has experience in purchasing and procuring for federal contracts. However, US Federal Contractor Registration will consider those who've worked in the private sector, military, and local government. Whether you're an active agent or retired, your experience is valued and sought after. The full job ad can be found on WizeHire .

John Conway, a former government contracting specialist, recently began working with USFCR. His career in the government spans three decades. From his beginnings working multiple aviation positions in the U.S. Army, to his work with the State Department as a Quality Assurance Evaluator and Contracting Officer Representative, he has a lot of input to offer USFCR clients.

"The combination is very unique. You won't find another person that has all of those qualifications all in one," says Conway, reflecting on his professional background. On top of working for the government, he has also worked as a contractor himself.

In May, he did a video with USFCR sharing six tips for writing bid proposals on federal contracts. In this video, he gave an inside perspective of what procurement officers want to see from government contract proposals. Conway is also set to give a live online seminar on June 27, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. This session is not public and will be exclusive towards USFCR clients. If you are interested in working with US Federal Contractor Registration, visit their website.

As mentioned before, US Federal Contractor Registration is the largest firm of its kind. USFCR's goal is to get businesses streamlined for the federal marketplace. This means managing their SAM.gov registration, making custom government-formatted websites, and providing bid-training.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/