Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares.

On February 14, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Obalon Therapeutics Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that Obalon Therapeutics Inc recognized revenue in violation of Generally Accepted Accounting principles ("GAAP"), that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over accounting and financial reporting, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Obalon Therapeutics Inc's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Obalon's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



