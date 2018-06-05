Velocity Receives Patent for VCAMP Zoom™ Analytics Software in Japan and Canada

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Technology Solutions Inc., the global leader in enterprise cloud managed services and creator of Velocity Cloud Application Management Platform™ (VCAMP®) today announced the issuance of patents from the Japan Patent Office (JP6263634) and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (Patent Number 2,865,780) for Velocity Zoom™, software providing aggregated application metadata that reveals emerging patterns, performance issues, human productivity insights, and transactional dynamics in real time for IT teams, business leaders, and decision makers.



The patents, entitled, "Method and Systems for Managing Community Information" cover the capture and aggregation of complex data, including dynamic transactions, from enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. These patents were issued in addition to the previously issued U.S. Patent Number 9,740,363.

"Velocity Zoom was built as a response to our customers' need for dynamic analyses of their cloud managed applications. Zoom's rich, actionable analytics derived from the applications layer can transform how enterprises operate their business, coach employees, and devise continuous improvement initiatives," said Keith Angell, President & CEO of Velocity. "These global patents provide our customers with further validation of our continued commitment to developing technical innovations that help them achieve their business outcomes."

Velocity Zoom processes over 2 billion events per year, generating millions of actionable ERP metadata elements, displayed across role-based dashboards that reveal emerging patterns, bottlenecks, human productivity insights and transactional analysis in real-time.

Velocity Zoom is the analytics tier of VCAMP, purpose-built to optimize the way ERP applications are run in private, public or hybrid cloud infrastructures. VCAMP, powered by Velocity Zoom, provides service management, service optimization and analytics tiers through a unified multi-cloud application management console. Velocity's entire suite of intelligent ERP cloud management products and services enables optimized performance and enhanced application functionality, maximizing return on application investment and reducing total cost of ownership by 20-40%.

About Velocity Technology Solutions

Velocity Technology Solutions (www.VelocityCloud.com), the global enterprise application cloud services leader since 2003, delivers secure, fully managed environments spanning virtual private, public and hybrid clouds. The company's portfolio includes application-focused cloud managed services, professional services, with data analytics and optimization solutions. Velocity's expertise in managing leading ERP applications, leveraging the patent-pending Velocity Cloud Application Management Platform, gives customers required availability, security, visibility and control at a reduced total cost of ownership. Velocity is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Velocity is a portfolio company of Silver Lake Sumeru, a global leader with private equity investments in leading, growth-oriented technology companies. For additional information on Silver Lake and its entire portfolio, visit www.silverlake.com.

