The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health care, hospice care and assisted living companies, announced today that it acquired the operations of Sun West Choice Healthcare and Rehabilitation, a 140-bed skilled nursing facility in Sun City West, Arizona, subject to a long-term lease. The acquisition was effective June 1, 2018.



"Sun West Choice is a perfect example of an off-market acquisition resulting from relationships built by our local operators over many years," said Christopher Christensen, Ensign's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we continue to evaluate many potential acquisition opportunities with extreme care and thought, this operation stood out as one that shows significant long-term potential while adding strength to our growing footprint in Arizona," he added.

"We are ecstatic to welcome to the Bandera family an amazing team of caregivers and look forward to building on their reputation in the local healthcare community in order to provide the highest standard of care," said Jim Guschl, President of Bandera Healthcare, Inc., Ensign's Arizona-based subsidiary. He added that Sun West Choice had an occupancy rate of approximately 87% at acquisition.

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 184 skilled nursing operations, 22 of which also include assisted living operations, 51 assisted and independent living operations, 22 hospice agencies, 20 home health agencies and four home care businesses across fifteen states. Ensign owns the real estate at 67 of its 235 healthcare operations. Mr. Christensen reaffirmed that the organization is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign(TM)

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 235 healthcare facilities, 22 hospice agencies, 20 home health agencies and four home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, and Oklahoma. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.