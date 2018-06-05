Esther Perel and Matthieu Ricard to headline UNLEASH World Conference & Expo in Amsterdam in October 2018

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - 5th June 2018 - UNLEASH (formerly HR Tech World), the fastest-growing international show on the Future of Work & Technology, announced today that Esther Perel, Author and Renowned Psychotherapist and Matthieu Ricard, French Writer, Buddhist Monk and Humanitarian will be the headline keynote speakers at its flagship show, UNLEASH World Conference & Expo taking place 23-24 October, 2018 at the Amsterdam RAI in the Netherlands.

One of the world's most insightful and original voices on modern relationships, Esther Perel will address attendees with her keynote entitled: "Where Should We Begin? The Future of the Workplace: How Good Relationships Promote Well-Being and Success". Not satisfied that she's helped change the lives of millions of couples through her podcast and private therapy practice, Perel takes to the stage to unleash the chains of workplace relationships where jealousy, betrayal and bitterness can sabotage a business as much as a marriage. Sharing lessons and principles gleaned from more than 30 years as a couples' therapist, Perel will offer insights and tools for creating thriving, open relationships with co-workers, bosses and business partners.

Perel helms a therapy practice in New York City and serves as an organisational consultant for Fortune 500 companies around the world. Fluent in nine languages, Perel is the host of the award-winning podcast Where Should We Begin?, a popular TED speaker and the author of the bestselling books Mating in Captivity and The State of Affairs.

Matthieu Ricard, French Author, Buddhist Monk and Humanitarian who has been called the "happiest person in the world" by several popular media will be the closing keynote at UNLEASH World Conference & Expo in Amsterdam. Ricard who has been living in the Himalayan region for the past 45 years is a prominent speaker on the world stage, celebrated at the World Economic Forum at Davos, forums at the United Nations, and at TED where his talks on happiness and altruism have been viewed by millions of people.

As a trained scientist and Buddhist monk, he has been actively participating in the dialogue between East and West and has been, for the last twenty years, an active participant in the scientific research on the effects of meditation on the brain. He will share his wisdom and scientific insights on happiness with the UNLEASH audience in October.

"I surmise that in all our years of producing inspiring keynotes for UNLEASH, having Esther and Matthieu joining us in Amsterdam will make a big difference and celebrates our new mission to inspire and transform the world for the better", said Marc Coleman, Founder and CEO of UNLEASH. "We need to humanize, look ourselves in the mirror and be happy again - at work and at home."

For more information about UNLEASH World Conference & Expo, visit http://www.unleashgroup.io/amsterdam/index

