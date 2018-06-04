Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
June 04, 2018 8:33pm   Comments
Share:

OTTAWA, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a press release issued May 9, 2018 by Calian Group Ltd., please be advised that the dates for the dividend payment and shareholders of record have been corrected.

The corrected release follows:

Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable June 5, 2018 to shareholders of record as of May 22, 2018. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

About Calian

Calian employs over 2,900 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets.  The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions.  The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquarted in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public  and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains.  Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world's space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com, or contact us at ir@calian.com

Kevin Ford
Chief Executive Officer
613-599-8600

Jacqueline Gauthier
Chief Financial Officer
613-599-8600

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.