Trupanion to Host 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders this Thursday, June 7th

SEATTLE, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders this Thursday, June 7, 2018. In addition to routine stockholder approvals related to director election and auditor selection, Trupanion is hosting its 2nd annual investor and analyst day.



The Annual Meeting will be held at Trupanion's corporate headquarters, located at 6100 4th Avenue South, Suite 200, Seattle, Washington 98108. For those unable to attend in-person, the event will be available via webcast. To access the event via webcast, please see the event details located here on the Company's website. This webcast will be available for live streaming of the event, and will not be available for replay.

For more information on lodging and parking, please visit the Events section of the Company's website.

Trupanion's Annual Report and Proxy Statement are available here and all SEC filings for the company can be found here. Trupanion stockholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions provided on the Trupanion Investor Relations website or in the "Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials" that has been mailed to stockholders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com.

