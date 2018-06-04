Sundance Energy Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance Conference

DENVER, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX:SEA) (NASDAQ:SNDE) ("Sundance" or the "Company"), a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas today announced that management will participate in the Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance Conference in New Orleans.



Eric P. McCrady, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley's Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, June 5th, 2018 at 1:30pm CT.

About Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Sundance Energy Australia Limited ("Sundance" or the "Company") is an Australian-based, independent energy exploration company, with a wholly owned US subsidiary, Sundance Energy Inc., located in Denver, Colorado, USA.

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford where the company has a position of approximately 56,600 net acres. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance's website at www.sundanceenergy.net.