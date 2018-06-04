MobileSmith Appoints Randy J. Tomlin as CEO, Jerry Lepore as Newest Board Member

RALEIGH, N.C., June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development currently reshaping traditional healthcare, today announced that Randy J. Tomlin has been named CEO. Tomlin succeeds Bob Dieterle, who was instrumental to the company's formation and growth over the past eight years.



Additionally, Jerry Lepore, a highly accomplished tech healthcare executive, has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

These additions to the leadership team not only signify a new phase of growth for the company's core strength with hospitals and health systems but are designed to expand its ability to address the app development and mobile integration needs of healthcare payers.

"We are incredibly proud of the success of our mobile applications within the provider marketplace," said Tomlin. "This proves out the need and potential for a disruptor in the space—healthcare providers and payers can realize significant savings while delivering a better healthcare product and experience for the healthcare consumer."

In addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer at MobileSmith, Tomlin will maintain his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors that he has held since January 2017. Prior to MobileSmith, Tomlin served as Senior Vice President of U-verse Field Operations at AT&T. He was responsible for all field operations for AT&T U-verse, including service, installation at customer homes, repair and maintenance. Tomlin began his career with Southwestern Bell (SBC) in 1982 and has held various managerial positions in customer service, network and external affairs throughout his career. He led many of SBC's acquisition integration activities including AT&T, BellSouth and Cingular. Tomlin received his bachelor's degree in finance from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

Jerry Lepore is an experienced business and technology executive with a strong background in a range of industries spanning healthcare, insurance, financial services, education and software. His 40-year career includes CEO, COO and CTO positions in public and private companies, including various senior positions at Aetna, Cigna, and BenefitFocus, as well as transitional leadership in growth situations. He has experience in capital raises, public offerings, strategic sales, corporate acquisition and mergers, and he has served on boards of healthcare and software organizations. He is currently president of Lepore Associates LLC, a technology and operations consulting firm. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn.

About MobileSmith

MobileSmith (OTCQB:MOST) is changing healthcare one app at a time by targeting the glaring inefficiencies in the American healthcare delivery model. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., MobileSmith provides turnkey mobile applications that improve health outcomes, patient satisfaction and adherence for the new generation of digital health consumers. Over 60 healthcare systems and organizations are partnering with MobileSmith to deliver a new healthcare experience and embrace the impact of technology as a change agent. For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

