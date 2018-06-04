Extended Stay America to participate at the 2018 Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate at the 2018 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY.



Management's remarks will be webcast live at 9:40 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Investors and other interested persons may listen to the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of Extended Stay's website at www.aboutSTAY.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the Company's investor relations website; the replay can be accessed for 90 days.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc. ("ESA") is the largest integrated hotel owner/operator in North America. Its subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. ("ESH"), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms in the U.S. ESA manages all of ESH's hotel properties and also manages 27 additional Extended Stay America hotels, providing over 8,000 jobs at Extended Stay America's hotels and corporate headquarters. Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment, with approximately twice as many rooms as its nearest competitor. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

