Potbelly Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

On June 7, 2018, Alan Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Coyne, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Piper Jaffray Consumer Marketplace Conference at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

On June 12, 2018, Alan Johnson and Michael Coyne will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago. Potbelly's presentation will begin at approximately 12:50pm CT. Investors and interested parties may access the webcast of the presentation by visiting Potbelly's Investor Relations website at investors.potbelly.com.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept offering toasty warm sandwiches, signature salads and other fresh menu items served by engaging people in an environment that reflects the Potbelly brand. Our Vision is for our customers to feel that we are their "Neighborhood Sandwich Shop" and to tell others about their great experience. Our Mission is to make people really happy and to improve every day. Our Passion is to be "The Best Place for Lunch." The Company owns and operates over 400 shops in the United States and our franchisees operate over 50 shops domestically, in the Middle East, Canada, and India. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.