Saint Jean Carbon Removes Senior Officer

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SJL) (OTCQB:TORVF), a carbon science company engaged in the design and build of green energy storage, green energy creation and green re-creation through the use of carbon materials, announces that the Company terminated William Pfaffenberger from his position as President of the Company today. All duties of the President will be covered by the CEO and CFO on an interim basis until the Company is able to find a qualified replacement.



The Company has requested Mr. Pfaffenberger to resign from the Board of Directors. The Company expects to call a special meeting of the shareholders to have Mr. Pfaffenberger replaced on the Board of Directors should he not resign.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean's properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO and Director

Information Contact:

Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com

Tel: (905) 844-1200

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.