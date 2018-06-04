ScottsMiracle-Gro Completes Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, Inc.; Launches 'Project Catalyst' to Enhance Hawthorne Gardening Co.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), the world's leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as hydroponic growing products, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Sunlight Supply, Inc., enhancing the ability of SMG's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, to drive improved performance while meeting the needs of the rapidly evolving hydroponic products marketplace.



"This is an important and transformational moment for Hawthorne, for Sunlight and for hydroponic retailers and vendors everywhere," said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and chief executive of ScottsMiracle-Gro. "This combination reinforces our confidence in the future of hydroponic growing and creates unique competitive advantages for Hawthorne that we believe will take the industry to a new level."

In fiscal 2018, the transaction is expected to be dilutive by $0.30 to $0.40 per share on a non-GAAP adjusted basis. The majority of the dilution is attributable to non-cash purchase accounting adjustments with the balance largely due to estimated deal costs, and increased interest expense.

The Company also announced it has formally launched ‘Project Catalyst,' which it expects will achieve $35 million in annual synergies for Hawthorne by the end of calendar 2019. Benefits from the transaction are expected to improve year-over-year non-GAAP adjusted earnings by $0.60 to $0.80 per share in fiscal 2019.

"We will move with both focus and urgency to achieve the synergies we have outlined and strengthen Hawthorne's financial performance," said Randy Coleman, chief financial officer. "We remain bullish on the long-term prospects for the hydroponic growing industry and Hawthorne's strengthened leadership position, but we also know we must deliver improved results as a result of the capital that has been dedicated to this effort. I am confident Project Catalyst will help us achieve our operating margin goal of 17 to 18 percent for this business while also positioning Hawthorne to adapt to the opportunities in the hydroponics industry."

