Barfresh to Present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend beverages, announced today that Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Tesoriero, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference, to be held June 19-20, 2018, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.

The Barfresh investor presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at 10:55 am ET. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at www.barfresh.com. Visitors to the website should select the "Investor" tab and navigate to the "Presentations" section to access the webcast.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

