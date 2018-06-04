Lincoln Bjorkman Joins Rauxa as Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full-service agency Rauxa today announced that it has appointed award-winning creative Lincoln Bjorkman as its new Chief Creative Officer. An experienced global marketer, Bjorkman will ensure Rauxa's creative offering is seamless across its network to deliver powerful results for the agency's expanding client base. He will foster a talented team that anticipates client needs and has its finger on the pulse of creativity, data, technology and consumer behavior. Bjorkman is based in Rauxa's New York office and will report directly to President and CEO, Gina Alshuler. With a vision for collaborative creativity, Executive Creative Directors Adan Romero and George Singer will report directly to Bjorkman.



Bjorkman joins Rauxa after having served as Global Chief Creative Officer at Wunderman, where he was responsible for the agency's global creative strategy and managing the creative process across its global markets. There, he led more than 2,000 creatives, representing a diverse spectrum of disciplines, channels and craft, to support local and global clients, including Microsoft, Shell, Best Buy, Dell, Telefónica, SABMiller, News U.K. and GSK.

"Lincoln has spent much of his career leveraging data to get to a higher order of creativity – a philosophy that has been part of Rauxa's ethos from the start," said Alshuler. "We want to give our clients measurably different work that drives their business, and we're excited to have Lincoln on board to bring a fresh and collaborative perspective to make that happen."

Bjorkman has won Cannes Lions – including two Grand Prix – along with Effie, Clio, One Show Gold, Facebook Studio and Webby awards. He and his teams were also awarded the highly sought-after Cannes Effectiveness Lion for American Express OPEN "Small Business Saturday." A frequent industry contributor, Bjorkman has served on creative advisory boards for Google, IAB, iHeartMedia and the Ad Council. He spoke at the Obama White House as part of the Futures Without Violence/Ad Council launch of the award-winning "Changing Minds" campaign and has been a featured speaker at major industry conferences like Cannes, DMA &THEN, El Ojo de Iberoamérica and SXSW, among others.



"One of the things that drew me to Rauxa was the agency's deep heritage in using all available data and research to mine for powerful insights, consumer behavior and market trends that you might not otherwise see. Data, along with brilliant planning, is a critical catalyst for the creative process," said Bjorkman. "I'm going to be jumping in head first with our clients and our Rauxa teams to give our clients an unfair advantage."

Bjorkman's appointment comes on the heels of continued momentum for Rauxa. In the last year, the agency has grown both organically and through new business opportunities, expanding Rauxa's client profile into different verticals. New clients include Alaska Airlines, Keep America Beautiful, Frontpoint Security, Piedmont Healthcare, Bahlsen and Lansinoh.

Furthering its commitment to female leadership, Rauxa has also brought on Becky Kitlan as Creative Director. Becky joins the agency from Tribal Worldwide and has also held positions at Huge and AKQA. Similarly, Associate Creative Directors Jessica Lee and Devon Keiderling have both been promoted to Creative Director and will report to Adan Romero and George Singer.

Over the last year, the agency has brought on other key talent to its executive team, including Preeti Patel (VP, Technology), Autumn Berrang (SVP, Account Services), Georgia Galanoudis (VP, Strategic Planning) and Corinne Bellville (VP, Strategic Partnerships, West).

About Rauxa

Makers of results, Rauxa applies data, technology, and content to create measurable impact at maximum speed for clients that include Gap Inc., TGI Fridays, and Verizon. The country's largest woman-owned independent advertising agency, Rauxa is powered by a team of more than 250 marketing professionals in seven locations across the country—defined by the maxim, "Head. Heart. Hustle." Find out more at rauxa.com.

