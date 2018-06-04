Capturing the Omnichannel Opportunity: dotmailer extends platform in lead up to IRCE

18two platform aims to help time-sensitive digital marketers build more effective strategies in today's multi-channel world



CHICAGO, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Internet Retailer's annual IRCE conference, dotmailer, a leading marketing automation provider, will reveal its new omnichannel features, which enhance its existing core offering. With a host of new channels now available – including SMS and Facebook Messenger; automated retargeting across Google AdWords and Facebook Audiences; and in-email product recommendations – this development will empower brands to engage more effectively with their customers.

Answering the increasing demands being placed on marketers, the new capabilities will help brands build conversations with customers that run seamlessly across multiple channels – from SMS to email, social audience ads to instant messaging platforms.

Built by marketers, for marketers

A recent study found that over half of marketers (54 per cent) felt that a lack of time was their biggest day-to-day challenge – unsurprising when you consider that customers now expect to engage instantly with brands, no matter the time or device. Clearly, businesses must evolve and adopt an ‘always-on' approach that can maintain marketing effectiveness 24/7, and across an array of channels.

dotmailer's SaaS platform will help deliver against this challenge, bringing advanced automation and powerful data analytics tools together in a package that is simple to use and easy to master.

Real results, instant impact

The impact for businesses will be staggering – an ARF research report has revealed that by increasing their marketing channels from one to two, brands can see a 19 per cent uplift in their returns on investment (ROI). And by expanding to five channels, organizations could raise ROI by more than a third (35 per cent).

However, the omnichannel approach offers more than an increase in revenue. The same study found that moving from a single channel to an omnichannel approach could lift existing customer retention averages from 33 per cent to 89 per cent.

Same values, new tools

Many of the new features are delivered by supercharging the popular EasyEditor and Program Builder functions already inside dotmailer.

Facebook Messenger, SMS automation:

The Program Builder function will now be capable of orchestrating SMS and Facebook Messenger outreach campaigns, creating a truly omnichannel approach. From welcome messages to re-engagement campaigns, brands can build a complete set of automated programmes that engage customers on whatever channel they prefer.

Re-targeting towards Facebook Audiences and Google AdWords:

Brands can now sync the updating and maintenance of contact lists, providing a sophisticated approach to which segments are targeted and when. Organizations can ensure their customers receive content in the most effective way – automatically re-targeting email non-responders via channels such as Facebook Audiences and Google AdWords.

Product recommendations sent direct to customers:

Today's organizations have more data than ever before, but it's useless unless you're able to take insight from it. Partnering with Google, dotmailer users can now leverage the latest big data technologies to analyze and segment over 100 million customer records in less than a minute, allowing businesses to deliver product recommendations direct to a customer's inbox.

Instant automation:

To provide marketers with the best automation tools available, dotmailer is releasing 30 automation templates to all users – entirely free of charge. From welcome emails to aftersales care, brands can now kickstart their customer journeys by using a prebuilt template.

Improved data-consent:

In a GDPR world, having an opt-in checkbox with, ‘Yes, I'd love to receive future emails' is simply not enough. ConsentInsight lets brands store the exact consent text a contact agreed to, creating an evidence trail to satisfy the new legislation's requirements. Freely available to all dotmailer users, it will store details of the consent text seen by the subscriber, along with their IP address, browser, and the date and time they consented.

Additionally, dotmailer's Consent Maintenance is a new professional service, delivered by the dotmailer experts, that will help customers manage their subscribers' permissions to support their own GDPR compliance programmes.

Milan Patel, CEO at dotmailer comments:

"dotmailer has been building and extending its platform for almost 20 years now and our driving principles remain the same: to offer a powerful platform that empowers marketers and keeps things simple.

"At its heart, the omnichannel platform is about helping businesses grow through modern and effective marketing techniques which engage customers. And with customers using multiple different channels each day, your business must be there too."

For further information, please contact:

dotmailer US Marketing – us.marketing@dotmailer.com / 212 971 9408

About dotmailer

dotmailer is the omnichannel marketing automation platform of the dotdigital Group PLC (LSE:DOTD). It currently enables more than 80,000 marketers in more than 150 countries around the world to use transactional and behavioural data to design, test and send powerful automated digital campaigns that run across all customer channels, from email to SMS and social media. Established in 1999, dotmailer is a global company with more than 300 employees and B2C and B2B enterprise and SME clients.