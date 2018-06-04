Black Box Introduces Coalesce Professional All-in-One Videoconferencing & Wireless Presentation System

PITTSBURGH, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Box, an industry leader in audio visual (AV) technology, today introduced Coalesce Professional - Wireless Presentation System, the only enterprise-ready all-in-one videoconferencing and wireless presentation system that lets remote teams collaborate like they're in one room. It extends upon the functionality of the popular Coalesce Meeting Place Edition (MPE) with brand new features that specifically address customer feedback and requests. Black Box will be showcasing Coalesce Professional at InfoComm 2018 at booth C2312.



"Companies that are disrupting their industries aren't wasting their teams' time in endless meetings that yield few actionable ideas. They're equipping their teams with seamless, transparent technology that makes meetings matter," said Josh Whitney, Senior Vice President - Technology Product Solutions business at Black Box. "We're bringing Coalesce Professional to the market with the features our customers requested to help their teams collaborate efficiently from anywhere."

Coalesce Professional features enterprise-level, advanced functionality like splash screen customization and central deployment/management. The system is infinitely scalable from the maintenance/monitoring perspective via its central management portal and from a budget perspective with its competitive pricing per unit.

Unlike other wireless presentation systems, Coalesce Professional does not use a dongle. Starting a meeting is easy through a single-click, browser-based login. Built-in videoconferencing eliminates the need to layer in a conference bridge that can degrade media quality. Remote team members can also enable real-time collaboration through cloud-based document editing.

Rigid security is also built into Coalesce Professional. The configurable, robust multi-layer protocol includes high bit length encryption and a PIN option. On top of that, it exists outside of the corporate network, so even if users log in from a public network, it will not compromise the security and safety of confidential company data.

With its wealth of functionality, adaptability and ease of use, Coalesce Professional addresses the needs of smaller companies with remote workers and of larger companies that host meetings in many different rooms, offices and spaces.

"Regardless of the size of your company, Coalesce Professional can foster collaboration that drives business objectives," Whitney added.

Want to demo Coalesce Professional in person? Come to the Black Box Booth, C2312, at InfoComm 2018

More information on Black Box and its products is available at www.blackbox.com.

